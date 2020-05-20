RIO – Petrobrás informed distributors on Wednesday, 20, that it will increase gasoline by 12% as of Thursday, 21, following the recovery of oil prices in the international market. This is the third increase in the month: in May alone, fuel has already increased by 37.47%.

According to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), the increase will be R $ 0.1350 per liter.

The other increases in gasoline from the oil company sold to distributors this month occurred on the 7th and 14th, of 12% and 10%, respectively.

The readjustments occur after the price of Brent oil, an international benchmark, increased by 40% in May, reacting to cuts in production by major producers and a relaxation of isolation measures against coronavirus in European countries and the United States. , which comes with the promise of reactivating the economy in these places.

Even so, Petrobras’ gasoline values ​​this year still accumulate a 34% drop, after the oil market has suffered strongly from a slowdown in the global economy, due to the impacts of the pandemic. The accumulated retreat of Brent this year is approximately 47%.

This week, Petrobras did not change the value of diesel, which had been raised on Tuesday, 12, by 8%, in the first increase applied to fuel by the oil company this year. In the case of diesel – a product sensitive to truck drivers, a category that usually supports the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro – the accumulated drop in the year is about 40%.

The readjustment in the price of gasoline appeals to importers and the ethanol sector, which claims an increase in the value of gasoline to reduce losses from sales observed since the beginning of the pandemic, when fossil fuel fell by about 5% at gas stations.

After being quoted below US $ 20 a barrel in mid-April, oil started a bullish climb last week, motivated by the return of some economies after months of retraction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Wednesday, Brent oil for July contracts was up 2.91%, quoted at US $ 35.66 a barrel, around 2pm. / WITH REUTERS

