Petrobras approves the military man proposed by Bolsonaro as new president

Rio de Janeiro, Apr 16 (EFE) .- The Board of Directors of the Brazilian Petrobras approved this Friday as the new president of the state oil company the retired Army General Joaquim Silva e Luna, proposed for the position by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Petrobras reported in a statement sent to the financial market that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, “elected Joaquim Silva e Luna to the position of president of the company.”

The body also gave the green light to the renewal of the executive leadership of the company, which is state-controlled, but with shares traded on the Sao Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges.

(c) EFE Agency