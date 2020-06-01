June 1, 2020 | 7:54 am

Oil prices rise on Monday prompted by reports of a possible agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to extend production cuts.

At 7:15 a.m. (Mexico City time), the July contract for the United States WTI gains 0.03%, at $ 35.50 per barrel, and North Sea Brent crude oil rises 0.90%, to $ 38.18, according to data from Bloomberg.

OPEC and its Russian-led allies, a group known as OPEC +, are moving forward on the possible extension of an agreement reached in April to increase oil production cuts with the aim of stabilizing prices.

Algeria, which holds OPEC’s rotating presidency, has proposed that OPEC + move its meeting to June 4, rather than June 9 to 10, as previously stated. Russia has said it has no objection to meeting before.

“The current proposal is to extend the cuts for at least one month and a maximum of three months. If agreed, the move can further strengthen crude oil prices, “wrote Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, quoted by Marketwatch.

Last week, the administration of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in which they discussed the possibility of increasing production, according to a Bloomberg report.

Tensions between China and the United States remain in the spotlight of the markets, after Beijing ordered the main state companies to stop the purchase of agricultural products from the United States.

“The possibility of further tensions poses a risk for the recent rebound in oil prices,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of product research at BNP Paribas.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong, which will no longer be considered a politically independent state from China.

Last week, China’s Congress passed a security law that will give Beijing more influence over Hong Kong.

