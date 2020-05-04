May 4, 2020 | 2:40 pm

Crude prices rose on Monday, boosted by the lifting of the isolation measures by the COVID-19 pandemic and despite the possibility of a new trade dispute between the United States and China.

Brent crude gained 3.18%, at $ 27.26 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) advanced 3.24%, at $ 20.42, according to data from Bloomberg.

In Italy, Finland and some US states, some businesses reopened in an effort to lessen the impact of coronavirus on the economy, despite the number of infections exceeding 3.5 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Although global demand for crude is expected to recover modestly from April lows as more countries begin to ease their restrictions, the oversupply generated over months in storage facilities will weigh on markets.

“Oil inventories are likely to continue to rise in the coming weeks, whereby crude prices will remain vulnerable to further setbacks,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS.

However, Goldman Sachs was more optimistic about rising oil prices next year due to lower production and a partial recovery in demand.

Since May 1, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, have started record production cuts to reduce excess supply caused by the disruption of the coronavirus in economic activity.

The reactivation of trade tensions between the United States and China affected prices at the beginning of the session, given the advance of the dollar against its main crosses, making the barrel more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

Last week, President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on China, while on Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there is sufficient evidence that the virus emerged in a Chinese laboratory.

With information from .