June 10, 2020 | 2:40 pm

Oil prices rise this Wednesday despite a report that showed an increase in crude inventories in the United States and after the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, which caused the dollar to weaken.

At 2:10 p.m. (Mexico City time), the July WTI contract gains 0.59%, at $ 39.17 a barrel, and North Sea Brent is up 0.44%, at $ 41.36, according to Bloomberg data.

Prices traded at losses for most of the session, but were erased after the Fed’s decision to keep its interest rate unchanged, at its low of 0 to 0.25% and hopes to place it in that range until 2022.

Weakness in the US dollar pushed crude prices toward the highs of the day after a downtrend EIA report, said Matt Smith, director of commodity outreach at ClipperData, quoted by Marketwatch.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude inventories rose by 5.7 million barrels in the week to June 5, to 538.1 million barrels. Analysts had expected a drop of 1.7 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks rose 866,000 barrels to 258.7 million, above the forecast of 71,000 barrels. Distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, rose by 1.6 million barrels.

However, crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla. Delivery center fell by 2.3 million barrels.

“While investors and analysts expected that US oil stocks fell modestly last week, the data shows that inventories increased quite a bit,” wrote Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

In recent days, the oil market has responded to signs of a recovery in demand, as economic activity resumes, indicating increased fuel use.

However, there are concerns about oversupply by non-Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) countries, while Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest producers, will end its voluntary production cuts started in May.

Producers in the United States hope to curb production cuts agreed by OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, as prices stabilize.

On Saturday, OPEC + approved to extend the agreement to cut 9.6 million barrels per day until July, although without the participation of Mexico.

On Tuesday, the United States government reported that 31% of production in the Gulf of Mexico remains closed due to the passage of tropical storm Cristóbal, which pushed prices up.

With information from .