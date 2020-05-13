May 13, 2020 | 8:02 am

Oil prices operate mixed this Wednesday after data that showed higher inventories than expected in the United States and amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

At 7:20 a.m. (Mexico City time), the United States’ WTI drops 0.04%, to $ 25.77 per barrel, and North Sea Brent crude advances 0.57%, to $ 30.15, according to data from Bloomberg.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday that oil inventories rose 7.6 million barrels the week ended May 8, to reach a total of 526.2 million. Analysts had expected a rise of 4.1 million.

However, crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Delivery center fell by 2.3 million barrels, the API reported, which, confirmed by official data, would be the first reduction since February, according to ING Economics.

“Concerns about affecting storage capacity have been alleviated as we see demand gradually picking up, along with supply cuts affecting the market,” ING said in a note.

This Wednesday, the US Energy Information Administration will publish its figures in which inventories are expected to rise by 4.8 million barrels of crude oil last week.

Oil prices are also reacting to fears of a possible second wave of coronavirus infections, after countries such as China, South Korea and Germany saw an increase in cases over the weekend.

In the United States, where some regions began to lift isolation restrictions, chief infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned of the risks of reopening activities hastily.

Concerns overshadowed a call by Saudi Arabia to members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to increase production cuts.

On Monday, Riyadh said it will cut supplies by a million barrels a day from June, to a total of 7.5 million.

OPEC + wants to keep the oil production cuts agreed in April after June, when it will have its next meeting, in response to a 30% drop in global fuel demand.

