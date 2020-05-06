May 6, 2020 | 7:58 am

Oil prices fall this Wednesday, after a larger-than-expected rise in inventories in the United States.

At 7:30 a.m. (Mexico City time), Brent crude from the North Sea loses 2.78%, at $ 30.11 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate in the United States (WTI) falls 5.58%, at $ 23.19, according to data from Bloomberg .

Nonetheless, Brent has nearly doubled in price since the 21-year low it hit on April 22, backed by expectations that demand will pick up and a record cut in supply led by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). .

“Clearly, optimism about the reopening of the world economy is supporting the rise in oil,” said Naeem Aslam, an analyst at Avatrade.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said Tuesday that oil inventories in the United States increased by 8.4 million barrels last week, more than expected by experts.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla. Delivery center increased by 2.7 million barrels, and distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating fuel, increased by 6.1 million barrels.

“We are talking about a normalization of supply and demand, but we still have a long way to go,” said Lachlan Shaw of the National Australia Bank.

This Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration will publish the inventories of oil and its derivatives as of May 1.

“We could say that the market has bottomed, but we would warn against getting too excited about this,” analysts at JBC Energy said. “The data collection for April is terribly bad.”

