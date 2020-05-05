May 5, 2020 | 7:48 am

Oil prices rise on Tuesday due to the increase in vehicle traffic and the demand for gasoline, while the United States and some countries in Europe and Asia began to lift the isolation measures.

At 7:15 a.m. (Mexico City time), Brent crude oil gains 7.61%, at $ 29.07 per barrel, and WTI shoots up 10.25%, at $ 22.48, according to data from Bloomberg.

Italy, Spain, Nigeria and India, in addition to some US states, began allowing some people to return to work and reopened places with buildings, parks and bookstores.

Vehicle traffic increased across much of the United States, including places where containment measures are maintained, RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

Swiss bank UBS said easing the restrictions will help find a balance between supply and demand in the oil market in the third quarter and foresees a supply deficit in the last three months of the year, projecting a recovery in Brent up to 43 dollars a barrel and up to 55 dollars in mid-2021.

Also Read: Phantom of Negative Oil Prices to Haunt May

Morgan Stanley said the highest level of oversupply in global markets and the storage crisis has likely already been touched.

Inventories have risen, but not as much as feared. Despite the increase in social distancing measures in March (…) the increases observed in inventories have not been as strong as feared, ”he noted in a note.

Furthermore, Goldman Sachs estimates that demand has increased by 2.5 million barrels per day, from its low point in early April.

On May 1, an agreement to limit production entered into force between members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and a group of 20 nations, including Russia.

With information from .