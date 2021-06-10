Petrified trees in Peru reveal the primeval history of South America

NPS / GIP Mariah Slovacek ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/eI8_ekb151P.FiF4Z2WQKA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYxNC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/AF_aMp.TQ7YhUCDU4LmtHw–~B/aD05MjI7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/3605d0affb242892d5df682e467b8ead” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/eI8_ekb151P.FiF4Z2WQKA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYxNC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/AF_aMp.TQ7YhUCDU4LmtHw–~B/aD05MjI7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/3605d0affb242892d5df682e467b8ead”/>Using evidence discovered by paleontologists, an artist drew Chamana’s Petrified Forest as it could have been long before the appearance of humans. NPS / GIP Mariah Slovacek

In the hills outside the small town of Sexi in Peru, a fossil forest holds secrets about South America’s past millions of years ago.

When we first visited these petrified trees, more than 20 years ago, not much was known about their age or how they had been preserved. We started by dating the rocks and studying the volcanic processes that preserved the fossils. From there, we began to reconstruct the history of the forest, from the day that, 39 million years ago, a volcano erupted in northern Peru.

That day ash rained down on the forest, ripping the leaves off the trees. Then, flows of ash material moved, felling the trees and carrying them like logs down a river to the area where they were buried and preserved. Millions of years later, after the present-day Andes rose and washed away the fossils, the rocks were exposed to the forces of erosion, and the fossil woods and leaves were once again in the light of day.

This petrified forest, known as the Piedra Chamana Perified Forest, is the first fossil forest in the South American tropics that has been studied in detail. You are helping paleontologists like us understand the history of the megadiverse forests of the New World tropics and the climates and environments of South America in the past.

By examining thin sheets of petrified wood with microscopes, we were able to map the variety of trees that thrived here long before mankind existed.

Artistic illustrations of the most common varieties of trees found, as well as cross-sections of the fossil wood seen under a microscope

Petrified wood under the microscope

To find out the types of trees that had grown in the forest before the eruption, we needed fine samples of the petrified wood that could be studied under a microscope. That was not easy due to the volume and diversity of the fossil wood from the site.

We tried to sample the diversity of the woods based on the characteristics that could be observed with the naked eye or with small hand-held microscopes, things like the arrangement and width of the vessels that carry the water up inside the tree or the presence of rings of trees.

We then cut small blocks from the specimens, and from these we were able to prepare petrographic thin sections in three planes. Each shot gives us a different view of the tree’s anatomy. They allow us to see many detailed features related to vessels, wood fibers, and the living tissue component of wood.

Three enlarged cross sections of a fossil tree

From these characteristics, we were able to consult previous studies and use the information from the wood databases to find out what types of trees they were.

Tracks in the forest and in the leaves

Many of the fossil trees have close relatives in today’s lowland tropical forests of South America.

One of them has typical characteristics of lianas, which are woody vines. Others appear to have been large canopy trees, including relatives of the modern Ceiba. We also find well-known trees in the forests of South America such as the Hura, or sand tree; the Anacardium, a type of cashew; and the Ochroma, or raft. The largest specimen from the Sexi site – a fossil trunk about 2.5 feet (75 cm) in diameter – has characteristics like those of the Cynometra, a tree in the legume family.

The discovery of a mangrove, Avicennia, was further proof that the forest grew low near the sea before the Andes rose.

The fossil leaves we found gave us another clue to the past. All had smooth edges, rather than the jagged edges or lobes that are more common in colder climates in the middle and high latitudes, indicating that the forest grew in fairly warm conditions. We know that the forest developed at a time in the geological past when the Earth was much warmer than it is today.

Fossilized leaves with clear detail

Although there are many similarities between this petrified forest and present-day Amazon forests, some of the fossil trees have anatomical features unusual in the South American tropics. One of them is a species of Dipterocarpaceae, a family that has only one other representative in South America but is common today in the tropical rainforests of South Asia.

An artist brings the forest to life

Our concept of what this ancient forest looked like was broadened when, to rebuild the forest and landscape, we had the opportunity to collaborate with an artist who had worked at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in Colorado, another place with fossil trees that It features gigantic petrified redwood stumps, much like the Petrifed Forest National Park in Arizona.

Working with artist Mariah Slovacek, who is also a paleontologist, made us think about many things: What would the forest look like? Were the trees evergreen or deciduous? Which were tall and which were shorter? What would they look like in flower or fruit?

We knew from our research that many of the fossil trees probably grew on the banks of streams or in flooded forests, but what about the vegetation that grew on high ground next to streams? Would the hills have been forested or were they home to drier vegetation? Mariah investigated current relatives of the trees we identified for clues about what they might look like, such as the shape and color of their flowers and fruit.

A large petrified log in open terrain with steep hills in the background

At the Sexi site, no fossils of mammals, birds or reptiles from the same period have been found, but without a doubt the old forest was home to a great diversity of fauna. Birds had diversified by this time and reptiles of the crocodile family had long been swimming in tropical seas.

Recent paleontological discoveries have revealed that two important groups of animals, monkeys and caviomorphic rodents, including guinea pigs, arrived on the continent around the time the fossil forest was growing.

With this information, Mariah was able to populate the ancient forest. The result is a lush riparian forest of tall flowering trees and woody vines. Birds flutter through the air and a crocodile splashes on the shore. It almost allows us to imagine that we are there, in the world of 39 million years ago.

