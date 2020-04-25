Asked about the possibility of discounting the monthly fees of the Socio Furacão program during the tournament break, the president of Athletico-PR’s board of directors, Mario Celso Petraglia, not only denied the chance but pointed out that, without the assistance of the member, the club “would break” “.

This attitude was the target of very heavy and direct criticism from journalist Augusto Mafuz in his column on the Tribuna PR portal. To the point of even breaking up his opinion text in two with the title ‘Thus spoke Petraglia’.

The main line of reasoning established by the journalist, in addition to classifying Petraglia as “wooden guy”, would be to relate the way of dealing with both the crisis and the chance to apply discounts on the Socio Furacão program using what Mafuz called “literature” bolsonarista “and the transformation of the president into” Bolsonaro in a pure state “.

– When attributing the crisis to the “Chinese virus”, it seeks a basis in Bolsonar literature. By transferring the responsibility for a “Athletico breakdown” to partners and fans, Petraglia becomes Bolsonaro in a pure state, when he wants to put the responsibility for the economic breakdown in the account of governors and mayors as a reflection of COVID-19. It may even be that at the end of this series I am convinced that Petraglia is being dishonest, when he embarrasses the partners and the fans of the Hurricane – said Augusto in part of the text.

The text also dissects about why the club could go through financial difficulties taking into account the 2019/2020 biennium until then of huge numbers in relation to revenues. There are R $ 150 million in net sales leading to the negotiations of Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon) and Léo Pereira (Flamengo) in addition to last year’s Copa do Brasil prize (R $ 55 million), anticipation of revenue from Conmebol by Libertadores and advance revenue from Globo, something that would add up to almost R $ 100 million.

Augusto Mafuz also includes in Part 2 of his text that, in order for the attitude of the Hurricane’s agent to have greater credibility, his acts aimed at minimizing possible financial problems should be more numerous than the suspension of the athletes’ image rights:

– It would be a reasonable appeal, therefore, and with an interpretation of goodwill, if he were instructed with proof that he is playing his role as serious president. And, the test, although it was in all seasons, but especially in this time of plague, is the one that has already reduced and will continue to reduce the millionaire expenses of the Hurricane. What has Petraglia done so far? Suspending the payment of the image right was merely a temporary application of the law. Therefore, this fact does not count in the reduction of expenses. When appealing to the sentiment of the fans and the partners, Petráglia has to prove that he has suspended his remuneration and that of all the executives who inflate Athletico’s structure, many like a “shut up”.

