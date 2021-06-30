Petra Martic will be in the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 8:45 AM CEST

The Croatian player Petra martic, number 30 of the WTA and seeded number 26, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6 (3) -7 (7), 6-4 and 6-3 to the russian tennis player Varvara Gracheva, number 90 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth of the final of Wimbledon. With this result, the Croatian player takes the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The Russian managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, while Martic, for his part, managed it 7 times. In addition, the Croatian player had a 64% first serve and committed 4 double faults, managing to win 55% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her rival was 53%, she committed 8 double faults and got 53 % of service points.

During the 30th finals, the Croatian tennis player will face the Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, number 79.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players appear in this competition. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the tournament and the invited players.