Petra Kvitova traces and defeats Carla Suárez

Five years after losing on these same tracks against Carla Suárez, the Czech Petra Kvitova, eighth favorite, was compensated with a victory over the Spanish, 4-6, 6-3 and 6-0, and qualified for the round of 16 of the Qatar Open in Doha.

02/25/2020

After beating Chinese Shuai Zheng in her debut, Suárez, champion of the tournament in 2016, could not with the eleventh in the world this week, who after giving up the first set, was more forceful in the punch and knocked Carla out with her punches in one hour and 44 minutes.

The Spanish had taken the first set in 40 minutes, after always going ahead on the scoreboard, and although it was difficult to close this sleeve, in which she needed four points to do so, she took the lead. The double Wimbledon champion and winner in Doha 2018, had been very erratic in that quarter, with too many forehand errors, which Carla took advantage to dominate this act, without once giving up her serve.

But all the sobriety of the Spanish game faded from here. Kvitova was right with her long and devastating shots, and Suárez could not keep the ball in play as at the beginning. A 3-0 lead helped Petra take command and equalize the match..

In the third set, Carla’s service did not work and she could only earn one point with each of them. The Spanish was at the mercy of the Czech, who ended up winning at will, and taking revenge on that 6-0 that Suárez endorsed him in his victory in the 2015 quarters (3-6, 6-0 and 6-3).

Kvitova will face the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland Garros champion in 2017, who beat the Czech Barbora Strycova, 6-1 and 6-2.

A little later Garbiñe Muguruza, eleventh favorite, is measured against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the eighths.

