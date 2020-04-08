Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova He confessed how difficult it is being confined these weeks at home, where he stated that he has zero motivation and that he does not know for sure if there will be tennis this season: “We are living in a very strange situation. I have zero motivation and sometimes I even think about why I am training I’m just trying to stay in shape. I’m not going to play clay for now because Roland Garros has been postponed for September and the grass tour has been suspended as well. We don’t know what will happen for the rest of the year, but the situation is not. quite good, “said the Czech player in statements collected by Mundo Deportivo.

