Petra Kvitova goes to the next round of Roland-Garros after winning in the sixty-fourth finals

05/30/2021

On at 17:00 CEST

The czech Petra kvitova, number 12 of the WTA and seed number 11, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros by 6 (3) -7 (7), 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-1 in two hours and twenty one minutes to Greetje Minnen, Belgian tennis player, number 125 of the WTA. After this result, the player will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The Belgian player managed to break her rival’s serve 3 times, while the Czech player managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Czech tennis player had a 64% effectiveness in the first service, 11 double faults and managed to win 68% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 57% effectiveness, committed 7 double faults and won 58 % of service points.

The Czech player will face off in the thirtieth final with the winner of the match in which the Russian player will face Elena Vesnina and the Belarusian Olga Govortsova.

This championship takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 players face each other in this competition. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and those who are invited.