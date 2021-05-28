Petr Yan responds to Rob Font’s challenge and jokes with the American after failing to knock out Cody Garbrandt

After losing the belt due to an illegal knee in front Aljamain Sterling, the former bantamweight champion of UFC, Petr Yan is the main target of the Top 5 of the ranking. Attentive to the movements of the division, the Russian responded to the challenge of Rob font and was ironic with the performance of the American at UFC Vegas 27.

Don’t try to bite off more than you can chew. You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out with your pillow hands https://t.co/vQ9H8E5ABH – Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 28, 2021

“Don’t try to bite off more than you can chew. You couldn’t even bring down Cody “No Chin” with your pillow hands “, wrote Yan in your account Twitter

Professional since 2014, Petr Yan has a record of 15-2. The Russian was crowned bantamweight champion by knocking out Jose Aldo on UFC 251. In his first defense of the belt, he lost it by disqualification after connecting an illegal knee to Aljamain Sterling on UFC 259.

Third in the bantamweight ranking, Rob font it is in its best phase within the octagon. Currently, he is on a four-game win streak. In his last fight, he beat Cody Garbrandt by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 27. His current record is 19-4.