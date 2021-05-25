Petr Yan provokes Garbrandt and sends message to Rob Font after victory at UFC Vegas 27

Rob Font’s walk to Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27 he made a good impression on the former bantamweight champion, Petr Yan. After watching the event last Saturday, the Russian did not miss the opportunity to provoke “No Love” after being widely dominated.

On social media, the Russian also took the opportunity to confirm the desire to face the winner of the main event of the event.

I don’t know what else did you expected? Being calm not gonna compensate all of Cody’s technical flaws. I wish him to bounce back though, because I still want to kick his ass in the future. And don’t worry Rob one day I will fuck you up too, I have another business to handle now – Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 23, 2021

“I don’t know what I was expecting. Being calm will not make up for the technical flaws in Cody’s game. I hope he comes back, because I want to kick his ass in the future ”, wrote Yan, in your account Twitter

On Font, Petr He was also incisive. Directly, the Russian expressed his interest in facing him, which gave a real technical show in the main fight of UFC Vegas 27.

“Don’t worry Rob. One day I’m going to finish you too. I have other issues to resolve now “, he concluded.

While watching potential rivals for the division champion, Petr keep looking for a rematch against Aljamain Sterling. The Russian lost his belt in UFC 259 with a controversial ending, after connecting an illegal knee, leaving his rival without conditions to continue the fight.