Petr Yan criticizes Aljamain Sterling’s stance after asking for immediate revenge: “He’s a coward”

Former bantamweight champion of UFC, Petr Yan is upset with the posture of Aljamain Sterling. The Russian, who lost his belt at UFC 259 after an illegal knee to the American, hopes for an immediate rematch and the rivalry between the two won a new episode.

And I don’t understand why you didn’t shut up yet idiot. You already turned down the rematch multiple times coward. Sooner or later your day will come #fakechamp https://t.co/RpiJPF6cCA – Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 30, 2021

“I don’t understand why you don’t shut your mouth, you idiot. You already turned down revenge several times, you coward. Sooner or later that day will come. #ChampionFalso ”, wrote Yan in your account Twitter.

The reply was made after comments from Aljamain Sterling, after the new champion revealed that he did not agree with the immediate rematch. According to the new champion, there was an attempt to cheat and UFC he should punish the Russian for that.

After being crowned champion, Aljamain Sterling rejected the belt at first and was also accused, by various fighters and fans of the MMA, to take advantage of the knee to win the fight. Petr Yan, he apologized for what happened, but got bored with the excuses and took the position of facing him until he accepts the rematch.