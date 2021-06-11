Petr Petrov is back – Espabox

On Saturday June 26 at 8:00 p.m. in the Plaza de Toros de Almoguera (Guadalajara), Petr Petrov (41-6-2, 22 KO) will get back into a ring. In ten rounds he will face the Venezuelan Michel Marcano (21-3-1, 18 KO), in difficult combat.

Marcano is a heavy-handed fighter whose only three defeats, before the limit, have been against notable boxers like Mexico’s Micky Román, Jon Fernández from Biscay and Ramzan Baysarov from Russia.

Petrov has been inactive since September 2019 when he knocked out North American Dedrick Bell in the second, but with this fight he will try to find the last important opportunities of his career, at 38 years old. The Madrilenian has a good poster at the world level, so a victory could bring him closer to important fights.

In the same gala the welter from Madrid will fight Amin Hachimi (6-0, 5 KO) against an opponent to be determined.

The evening can be seen on PPV on Maslppv.