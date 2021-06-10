Petr Cech criticizes the multi-venue organization of the Euro

06/10/2021 at 8:15 PM CEST

The legendary Czech goalkeeper, who defended the colors of his national team in four European Cups, charged in ‘Idnes’ against the organization of the European Championship that starts today. “Now that I watch the tournament all over Europe, I don’t like it at all. The magic is disappearing & rdquor ;, acknowledged the exporter, who since the season ended with European champion Chelsea “has not had a vacation & rdquor ;.

“If we beat Scotland in the first match, it can give them the right momentum for the next matches, then they can surprise the results and advance to the group stage. But let’s not forget that he will run into England, one of the favorites of the tournament, and Croatia & rdquor ;, he highlighted Cech, the living legend of Czech football, who believes that his team has a chance of reaching the round of 16.