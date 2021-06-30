Petkovic seeks relief for suspended Xhaka

06/29/2021 at 9:14 PM CEST

If there is an absence that Vladimir Petkovic did not want to have to face Spain in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup, that is none other than that of his best player, Granit Xhaka, who will miss the duel by suspension. Now, the Swiss coach has to look for a replacement urgently and almost all the spotlights are on Denis Zakaria and Djibril Sow.

The coach of the Swiss team has suffered the worst of possible setbacks. Although Xhaka started the tournament hesitant and even surrounded by criticism from the Swiss media, little by little he has fine-tuned his game until he gave an exhibition in the second round against France.

Xhaka displayed all his arts throughout the 120 minutes of the match. It appeared everywhere on the pitch, it was a broom and a brain. He may have signed one of his best matches for Switzerland. And his was the spectacular assist to Mario Gavranovic in the 90th minute with which he took the game into extra time.

However, the yellow card he saw in the 76th minute, along with the one he received in the third game of the group stage that Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1, will prevent Xhaka from playing the most important game of the Swiss team since the quarterfinals. final of the 1954 World Cup. Afterwards, Switzerland never reached that round in any tournament and after 67 years of crossing the desert will face the second most important crash in its history without its star.

TWO CANDIDATES

Who will be in charge of filling your gap? Two names will dispute it, Zakaria and Sow, a pair of midfielders fired in the Bundesliga and both with African genes. The first was born in Geneva and has dual citizenship with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The second is from Zurich and has dual citizenship with Senegal, the country where his father was born. One plays for Mönchengladbach and the other for Eintracht. They are both 24 years old.

For now Zakaria is better positioned to play alongside Remo Freuler in midfield. His height, 1’91, deceives when evaluating his qualities, because he has a great command of space and excellent ball handling. With space, he is a differential player and very apt to break lines with his starts. In short, he is a midfielder with good ball handling, refined technique, a willingness to filter passes and also has a powerful passing game.

However, This year was not the best for Zakaria at the Mönchengladbach. He has participated in 32 official matches, but has only started just over half, 17. In total, he accumulated 1,731 minutes and scored a single goal. And, of the last duels of Switzerland, the three friendlies before the Eurocup and the four of the tournament, he played at the beginning against the United States and 25 minutes against Wales after replacing Xherdan Shaqiri.

MAN BROOM

While, Sow, he’s a faster and smarter player on defensive coverage. He is the broom man of Eintracht, who this season has managed to qualify in fifth position in the Bundesliga and will play the next edition of the Europa League. He has enjoyed more presence than Zakaria in his club with 2,200 minutes in 29 games, 25 of them starting.

Petkovic chose the Eintracht player to face Liechtenstein in one of the friendlies leading up to the European Championship. Later, has not come off the bench in almost any of the matches of the tournament, except for seven testimonial minutes at the end of the defeat against Italy.

Now, the Swiss coach will have to choose one of the two for the difficult mission of replacing Xhaka. His absence against Spain is a tragedy for the Swiss team. He was the one who put the team on his back when they lost 3-1 against France. “I looked at the clock, it was minute 68 and I told Sommer that we had to wake up. I knew that if we scored 3-2 …” he said after the crash.His intuition and his harangues to his companions were good. Switzerland scored 3-2, then 3-3 and then France was eliminated. Xhaka touched heaven, but went down to hell with his yellow card. And now, Zakaria or Sow will have the responsibility of replacing the desired player who will not be able to face Spain.