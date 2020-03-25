Just a week ago, the news came out that Bernard Tomic he had all the symptoms of the coronavirus, thanks to elaborate statements by the Australian. Well now Andrea Petkovic accuses Bernard of having lied and dedicates some very forceful words, collected by GoTennis. “We all know that he is a rebel, his Balkan traits of his family are appreciated in his character. He is constantly talking nonsense and the last one was that he had a coronavirus. I wrote to him a few days ago and he admitted that it was all a lie and that not even he knows why he did it, “argued the German.

.