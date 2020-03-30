According to Emmanuel Petit, Bruno Fernandes has achieved in two months what Paul Pogba should have done since his return to Manchester United.

Emmanuel Arsenal fought tough Premier League battles against Manchester United, which was then the great rival club of the Gunners in sporting terms. The former midfielder of the French team remains, however, a careful observer of English football, and he gave his feelings on the Red Devils, and in particular on their latest recruit, Bruno Fernandes.

“It had a huge impact,” Petit said in the columns of the Daily Mirror. Within two months, he became the best recruit in the winter transfer window. It really had a big impact. It’s like he’s been at the club for six years. He changed mentalities in the locker room. It’s hard to do that when you arrive during the season. “

A snub for Pogba?

Author of three goals and four assists in nine games, the former Sporting player immediately established himself as the master of play for Man Utd, with his technical qualities and his contribution on set pieces. And this is where Petit draws up a bitter observation: “(What Bruno Fernandes does), this is what Paul Pogba should have done when he returned to Manchester United, judge the 1998 world champion. This is what he should have done as a field leader. “

However, Petit hopes to “see them both associated on the ground”, which has not happened so far since Pogba has been injured since January 1. “I want to see if it can work. I’m pretty sure it can work, ”said Petit.

