Petitions to reform the police in the US on the 7th night of protests over the death of Daunte Wright

US Congresswoman Maxine Waters called for a reform of the country’s police force after joining the protests that for the seventh consecutive night took place in a suburb of Minneapolis over the death of Daunte Wright, a young black man shot dead by a white policewoman.

The 20-year-old died during what should have been a routine traffic incident, sparking further protests against “police brutality” and “racial injustice.”

“The police have to change,” said Waters, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, on Saturday shortly before curfew, set at 11:00 pm.

“We have to re-imagine how we can deal with the problems in our society, such as young people and people of color in particular being killed by the police we pay to protect and serve us.

Waters, a Democrat from California, spoke to nearly 300 people near the Brooklyn Center Police Station.

Protesters have gathered every night since Wright’s death in a neighborhood about 10 miles north of Minneapolis.

Unlike on Friday night, when police in riot gear mobilized to disperse the protest and arrested at least 100 people, including some journalists, there were no incidents at Saturday’s meeting.

Protesters gathered by the wire fence surrounding the police station chanting chants against the police and waving “Black Lives Matter” flags, but made no move to tear down the barrier.

“I am here because we are tired of police brutality. We are tired of seeing unarmed black men lose their lives for no reason, ”Joel Reeves told AFP.

Wright died after being shot several times in his car after police officer Kim Potter mistook his Taser for his weapon during a traffic control, as seen in video recorded by the camera that the agents carry attached to the body.

Potter was arrested Wednesday on involuntary manslaughter charges and faces up to 10 years in jail.

– Trial of Chauvin –

The night before, journalists covering the protest said that the police prevented their work and used pepper spray against some members of the media who had identified themselves as such.

The attacks occurred despite the signing of an order by District Judge Wilhelmina Wright to temporarily prohibit the police from detaining journalists and using grenades, non-lethal projectiles, riot batons and chemicals such as pepper spray against them.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he had met with journalists and law enforcement officials on Saturday.

“A free press is fundamental to our democracy,” he tweeted.

“I called a meeting today with the media and law enforcement agencies to determine the best way forward to protect journalists covering civil unrest.”

Closing arguments on the parties to the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white ex-cop accused of killing African-descendant George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, are expected to begin Monday.

Since the Floyd case, there have been new cases of citizen deaths at the hands of the police, such as that of Wright, which happened near the court, further fueling anger and protests.