Petition for Jeff Bezos not to return to Earth after his space trip began as a “joke” but already has more than 126 thousand signatures



Jeff Bezos will fly into space this July 20 in a trip that will only last about 15 minutes.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / .

It all started as a joke on change.org, asking for signatures so that Jeff Bezos does not return to the planet after his space trip scheduled for July 20.

But more than 126,000 people of the 150,000 that are intended to be reached, have already signed the proposal headed by Ric Geiger, a 31-year-old account manager for a Michigan auto supplies wholesaler.

CNBC Make It spoke with Geiger, the organizer of the petition “Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth”, launched in early June after the millionaire announced his plans to fly on the first passenger space flight of his company Blue Origin.

The headline of this idea says that he launched the petition after seeing a similar joke “on a Facebook meme page,” but when he searched online to see if there was an existing petition, he couldn’t find one.

“For me, it started as a joke, because obviously there is no way we can prevent Jeff Bezos from re-entering Earth.”Geiger told the website.

However, Geiger felt that the petition and its title would ultimately allow him to “reach a broader platform” to spread a thoughtful message on the topic of wealth inequality.

In fact, the initiative is accompanied by a phrase from the convener that says: “Billionaires should not exist … on earth or in space, but if they decide (to go to) the latter, they should stay there”.

Jeff Bezos is the richest person in the world, with a fortune close to $ 200,000 million, since he is now around $ 196,200 million, according to Forbes and his wealth even grew by more than $ 70,000 million in 2020 despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Geiger thought the idea would likely hit a nerve for those like him who are critical of massive wealth accumulation and issues of inequality.

For Geiger “it is a slap in the face to see billionaires Bezos, Musk and Branson as they play space racing games with their riches, while many average working-class Americans faced “crippling student loans or medical debt”.

Geiger never believed his proposal would come close to his goal of 150,000 signatures and doubts that Bezos can react or take the initiative into account. But the truth is that like him, there are many people who question the validity of expenses that are offensive when there are millions who live a completely contrasting reality.

You may also like:

Warren Buffett will bequeath almost none of his massive fortune of more than $ 100 billion to his children

Elon Musk obtains permission in Mexico to offer internet services for 10 years

Boycott against Walmart México: 35 thousand seniors who pack merchandise are left unemployed