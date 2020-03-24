Peterson and Nelson are decommissioned by their teams, .

Adrian Peterson’s brief stay in Arizona ended. Jordy Nelson’s long and productive stage in Green Bay also came to an end.

A day before the new league year begins, the Cardinals released veteran running back Peterson on Tuesday. Receiver Nelson – Aaron Rodgers’ favorite recipient – was released by the Packers.

Peterson, a seven-time All-Pro, started the previous season with New Orleans, but after having little activity with the Saints he was traded to the Cardinals. Peterson ran for 134 yards in a win over Tampa Bay and for 159 in the win over San Francisco. In six games, he gained 448 yards on 129 carries for Arizona, before sustaining a neck injury.

The running back, who turns 33 next week, is twelfth in NFL history in rushing yards with 12,276.

Nelson accumulated 550 receptions and 69 touchdowns during his 10 seasons at Green Bay. But his output fell last season, in which Rodgers missed much of the year with a broken collarbone. He was absent from the entire 2015 campaign due to a knee injury and in 2016 he received the award as the Return of the Year.

“We can’t thank Jordy enough for all he has given the Green Bay Packers and our community over the past 10 years,” said manager Brian Gutekunst. “He has been an exemplary professional and partner who contributed greatly to our success.”

.