Peterson and Lister are eliminated in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 12:00 CEST

The Dutch tennis player Arantxa Rus, number 67 of the WTA and the Slovenian player Tamara zidansek, number 61 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-0 in one hour and twenty-two minutes to the Swedish Rebecca peterson Y Cornelia lister, number 288 of the WTA and, number 90 of the WTA respectively. After this result, we can continue to see the winning couple in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break their rivals’ serve 5 times, while the losing pair did it once. Likewise, in the first serve Rus and Zidansek had a 79% effectiveness and achieved 65% of the service points, while the data of their opponents is 56% effectiveness and 38% of points obtained at service. Finally, regarding penalties, the qualified players did not commit any double faults and the eliminated players made 2 double faults.

During the round of 32, the winners will face off with the winners of the match that will face Andreja Klepac Y Darija jurak against Madison brengle Y Danielle collins.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 2 and 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 64 couples participate in the tournament.