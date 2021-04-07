Peter Weber Responds to Kelley Flanagan’s Confessions on Their Split

Kelley recently hinted that she’s not entirely single and has been on a few dates with a man who isn’t wrapped up in the entertainment world. A source previously told E! News, “She turned down Bachelor in Paradise because she is dating someone.”

As for Peter? He’s struck up a new partnership … with TaskRabbit. The reality TV personality says his collaboration with the brand happened organically.

“I just actually put up bookshelves in my room. Kind of as a joke I was like, ‘OK guys, check me out on TaskRabbit’ as a joke, then TaskRabbit reached out to me,” Peter shares. “It was pretty organic. It’s kind of funny like that, they reached out and told me what they were thinking with the concepts, and I was like, ‘Hey why not?’ And it is a cool little thing to do to be interactive with the fans as well and put my skills to the test. “

He’s actually already helped out an NYC resident, who needed an extra hand with putting up bookshelves and curtains.

“I was able to surprise her as well though with a nice big IKEA blue bag that IKEA got her a bunch of household items,” Peter raved, adding, “and got to surprise her with that, got to surprise her with a nice little rose. “

It looks like Peter has gone from The Bachelor to the builder!