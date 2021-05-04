Peter Schmeichel, on the altercations at Old Trafford: “They were idiots and troublemakers”

05/03/2021 at 8:25 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Peter schmeichel, has harshly criticized the group of fans that invaded Old Trafford before the game against Liverpool on CBS Sport: “I don’t think those inside the stadium were true fans. I think those were idiots and bullshitters. None of them remember the good times.”.

The Danish, who He is currently an ambassador for the British club, cautioned that this small minority does not represent the devils fan base at all: “Some weren’t even born when the Glazers took over the club. Real fans give their opinion, but in an appropriate tone. Don’t be stupid, don’t demand things that aren’t realistic.”.

The historic Premier League goalkeeper recalled that only through the union can things be achieved, as has happened with the participation of English teams in the European Super League: “What we’ve learned in the last two weeks is that if we stick together, showing our opposition to ideas that we don’t agree with, as a group, that has an effect.”.

Contrary to the creation of a Super League

Peter Schmeichel also showed his absolute rejection of the creation of a European Super League, where up to six British teams, including Manchester United, ran as founders: “I think football, not just Manchester United, is at a crossroads. It is an incredible opportunity to change the course of things. Something that I think has been needed for a long time. ”

United-Liverpool, suspended

Group access of up to 200 fans to the stadium as a protest ended up involving the suspension of the match between Manchester United and Liverpool by breaking the sanitary security cordon. A defeat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team would have awarded the Premier League mathematically to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.