It is the first of April, and as usual dozens of jokes flood the network. This includes, of course, the crypto community, where several of the top crypto influencers have used the day to make funny comments via social media. This includes Peter Schiff, the famous crypto skeptic who continues to poke fun at Bitcoin, leading to Anthony Pompliano responding to him in today’s Tweet:

Peter Schiff jokes with Bitcoin

Everyone within the crypto community knows Peter Schiff. And, the gold magnate has spent the last years of his life being one of the voices of the traditional financial market that has most strongly opposed Bitcoin. Stating on multiple occasions that the cryptocurrency has no real value, being only a bubble that will burst sooner rather than later.

However, all his predictions so far have been wrong. Well, while the asset store of value defended by Peter Schiff, gold, has hardly increased in value. In recent years, Bitcoin has multiplied its price several times, becoming part of the international financial mainstream.

Peter Schiff continues to poke fun at Bitcoin despite its price growth in recent months. Source: CoinDesk

For that reason, when Peter Schiff jokes about Bitcoin through his Twitter account, writing “I was wrong about Bitcoin” as an April Fool’s Day joke. It was normal for the crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano to step out reminding him that, indeed, he has been wrong so far about the development of BTC.

“Peter is joking here, but the reality is that he is in fact wrong.”

With this message, Anthony Pompliano would be facing one of the biggest detractors of Bitcoin. Counting on the evidence of the constant growth experienced by the cryptocurrency in recent years, and the massive entry of users to the cryptoactive network. All of which contradicts Peter Schiff’s pessimistic view on BTC and the crypto market in general.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related