Peter Sagan, with a knee injury, said goodbye to the Tour

07/08/2021 at 3:59 PM CEST

.

Slovak Peter sagan (Bora Hansgrohe), seven-time winner of the green jersey of the Tour de France, has not started in the twelfth stage that is disputed between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Nîmes because a knee injury.

Sagan, three times World Champion on the road, was one of the riders involved in the crash that marked the end of the third stage with the finish line in Pontivy on June 28, when he collided with Australian Caleb Ewan, suffering a severe blow to the knee.

Sagan continued in the race, but before the departure of the twelfth stage decided to abandon the Tour to recover and face new objectives of the season.

“It’s not very nice to leave,” Sagan said moments before departure. “The injury I had after the first stage seemed to be getting better and better, but then I hit the knee against the handlebars again two days ago in the sprint and it is swollen. I can’t bend my leg“, he clarified.

Maybe Sagan has completed his last Tour de France with the Bora, as he is close to signing for a new team, probably the Total Energies French.

“I can’t do anything but rest a bit and get better. If I can’t move my leg, where can it go? “he commented.

It was Sagan’s tenth Tour de France and he was chasing an eighth green jersey, although the competition with Briton Mark Cavendish it made that goal nothing short of unattainable.