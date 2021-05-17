Peter Sagan takes the victory of the tenth stage

05/17/2021 at 5:23 PM CEST

Peter Sagan has won the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, with a total of 139 kilometers between L’Aquila and Foligno, the last one before the first rest day of this edition. The Slovakian cyclist has taken a victory where his team -Bora Hansgrohe- has worked hard. From behind, they crossed the finish line Fernando Gaviria placeholder image Y Davide cimolai on a day with a first ascent, a descent and a somewhat more favorable subsequent track, practically flat.

The next stage will be held this Wednesday, May 19 with a total of 162 km, a day of rest will be left in the middle instead of, as usual, celebrating it on the same day.