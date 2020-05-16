For more than four decades, virologist Peter Piot has fought deadly viruses in different parts of the world.

He was one of the scientists who discovered the Ebola virus in 1976 and has dedicated his professional life to fighting infectious diseases. Between 1995 and 2008 he headed the United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS and is currently an adviser on SARS-CoV-2 to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“I will never forget that feeling of exhaustion”

Piot felt the first symptoms of covid-19 in mid-March.

“On March 19, I suddenly had a high fever and a throbbing headache. My skull and hair hurt, which seemed strange to me. I didn’t have a cough, but I thought immediately: ‘I have the virus,’ ”said the scientist.

"As I suspected, when I had the covid-19 test it was positive. I isolated myself in a room in my house, but the fever did not subside. I had never been seriously ill and I have not taken a day of sick leave in the last 10 years. I lead a healthy life and walk frequently."

“The only risk factor is my age, I am 71 years old. Since I’m an optimist, I thought the symptoms would pass soon. But on April 1, a medical friend recommended an exam because the fever and especially the exhaustion worsened every day. “

Piot led the United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS and was one of the scientists to discover the Ebola virus (File photo)

Piot suffered from a severe deficiency of oxygen in the blood, although he did not feel short of breath, one of the effects of covid-19 that science has not yet been able to explain.

"The image of my lungs showed that I had severe pneumonia, typical of the covid-19, in addition to bacterial pneumonia".

“I felt constantly exhausted, when I usually have energy left over. It wasn’t just fatigue, it was complete exhaustion, I will never forget that feeling. ”

“I had to be hospitalized, although another virus test was negative. That is typical of covid-19, the virus disappears, but its consequences remain for weeks. “

“I was very scared”

Piot was in the hospital for a week.

“I was concerned that I would get tubed because I had seen publications according to which that increases the risk of death. I was very scared, but luckily they only put me on an oxygen mask initially and that worked. ”

“There will be hundreds of thousands of people in the world who will require treatments such as kidney dialysis for the rest of their lives,” says the expert.

The scientist remained in a room in the anteroom of the intensive care unit.

“You feel so tired that you resign yourself to your destiny. You are totally committed to the nursing staff. You live in a routine of intravenous syringes and infusions in the hope that you will get out of this. ”

“I shared the room with a homeless person, a cleaner from Colombia and a man from Bangladesh. All three were diabetics, which is consistent with what is known about risk groups, “he said.

"The days and nights were lonely because nobody had the energy to speak. For weeks alone I managed to whisper, and even now my voice weakens at the end of the day. But the question that was always spinning in my mind was: how will I be when I come out of this?"

“They caught me”

Piot reflects in the interview on the irony of falling for a virus.

"After fighting viruses around the world for more than 40 years I have become an infection expert. I am relieved to have had a coronavirus and not Ebola, although yesterday I read a scientific study according to which if you end up in a British hospital with covid-19 you have a 30% probability of dying".

“That is more or less the same Ebola mortality rate in West Africa in 2014. Thinking about it sometimes makes you lose your rational scientific balance and you gain emotions,” says the scientist.

“Let’s talk clearly: without a coronavirus vaccine we will never live normally again,” says Piot.

"Sometimes I thought 'I got caught.' I have dedicated my life to fighting viruses and finally they can take revenge. For a week I was in suspense between heaven and Earth, on the edge of what could have been the end".

“Now that I have felt the forceful presence of a virus in my own body, I see viruses with different eyes. I realize that this will change my life. I feel more vulnerable. “

“I cried a long time”

After a “long week” Piot was released.

“I went home on public transportation. I wanted to see the city with its deserted streets, its closed bars and its surprisingly fresh air, ”he recalled.

“There was nobody on the street, it was a strange experience. I couldn’t walk well because my muscles had been weakened by lack of movement. “

"At home, I cried for a long time. I had difficulty sleeping for several days".

“You keep thinking about the risk that your health may suddenly deteriorate. Again you are confined, but you must put things in perspective. Now I admire Nelson Mandela even more. He was locked up in prison for 27 years and when he came out he was a great reconciler. “

Aftermath

A week after returning home, Piot felt short of breath and had to return to the hospital, although he was treated without being admitted.

“He had a lung disease caused by what is known as a cytokine storm. This is what happens when your immune response is excessive. Many people die not from the damage that the virus causes in the tissues, but from the exaggerated response of your immune system, which does not know what to do about the virus. “

“I am still receiving treatment with high doses of corticosteroids to suppress the immune system. If I had had that cytokine storm at the same time that the virus attack on my body, I would not have survived. ”

Piot is concerned about the anti-vaccine movement: “If many people refuse to be vaccinated, we will never be able to control the pandemic.” (File photo)

The scientist also suffered from atrial fibrillation, a type of cardiac arrhythmia. His heart reached 170 beats per minute.

“That must also be controlled with treatments, especially to prevent problems caused by blood clots, such as a stroke. This is a virus skill that has been underestimated: it can probably affect every organ in your body. ”

“Thousands will require dialysis for the rest of their lives”

With his long experience fighting infectious diseases, Piot offers a grim view of the impact of the pandemic globally.

"Many people think that covid-19 kills 1% of patients and the rest only have flu-like symptoms. But the story is more complicated. Many people who survived will be left with chronic problems of kidney and heart. Even your nervous system can be affected," said the virologist.

“There will be hundreds of thousands of people in the world, possibly more, who will require treatments like kidney dialysis for the rest of their lives.”

Piot highlights the European Commission’s commitment to supporting the development of a vaccine.

“I realize that this virus will change my life. I feel more vulnerable.”

But he warns about the mistake of thinking that the current crisis will have a near end.

“Let’s speak clearly: without a coronavirus vaccine we will never live normally again. The real strategy to get out of this crisis is a vaccine that can be distributed worldwide. That means producing billions of doses, which is a huge logistical challenge. “

"And despite the efforts, it's not even sure that a vaccine can be found against the covid-19".

The scientist also warns about the risk of the anti-vaccine movement.

“There is currently a paradox that people who are alive thanks to vaccines no longer want to vaccinate their children. This can be a problem if a coronavirus vaccine is distributed. Because if many people refuse to be vaccinated, we will never be able to control the pandemic. ”

WHO’s role

Piot also reflects on the political tensions generated by the pandemic.

“Many people die not from tissue damage caused by the virus, but from the exaggerated response of the immune system that does not know what to do about the virus.”

“I am hopeful that the World Health Organization, the WHO, which is doing a great job in the fight against covid-19, can be reformed to make it less bureaucratic and dependent on advisory committees in which each country defends above all your own interests. The WHO too often becomes a political arena. “

And it also questions some reactions in political circles and in the press.

“We learn as we navigate the pandemic. That’s why it bothers me that many commentators without much understanding criticize those who try to control the epidemic. That is very unfair. “

