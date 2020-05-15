While the MCU version of Spidey is very popular, there is no doubt that the Sam Raimi trilogy will always be present in the hearts of fans, not for nothing. many are still calling for Tobey Maguire’s return, But while this is happening, a curious fact from those first movies was revealed, since a Peter Parker scar was found in ‘Spider-Man 3’ that gives continuity to the story.

The great advantage of a director making a trilogy of the same character is that he can give continuity to his story, since being the only person responsible, he can develop the superhero freely and not fall into mistakes that break this continuity, Such is the case of Nolan’s Batman and Raimi’s Spider-Man.

Thus, Sam Raimi left a small detail hidden in the third installment he directed. from ‘Spider-Man’ and which refers to the first film of 2002, since a fan discovered in a scene that Peter Parker has a small scar on his right hand, which was caused by the spider that bit him and gave him his fantastic powers.

Although it can be considered as a tiny detail, these kinds of surprises are what fans like the most, since they give continuity to the story and reflect the extent to which the director is immersed within the film, so after seeing this, let’s not say that Raimi will do a great job with the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’.

Although Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is a crowd favorite, Perhaps we can never appreciate this kind of detail in its history, since Marvel decided that the character would not have a starter movie in his universe and decided to incorporate it when Peter already mastered most of his powers, however, he still has to mature, since that your decisions are not at the level of responsibility you should have.

So Peter Parker’s scar in ‘Spider-Man 3’ is a direct reference to the first movie, so we hope that Raimi will continue to leave details like these in his next films, since it is said that he could direct the fourth installment of the arachnid in the MCU and if this is the case, we do not rule out that he winks at his original trilogy.