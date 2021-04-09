‘Peter Pan and Wendy’: First look at Jude Law portrayed as Captain Hook

It is already less until it is the turn of ‘Peter Pan’ to be adapted for a remake in real action. ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ will be one of the live action films that will come to Disney +, and for this, it is already immersed in its filming. The company has been generating excitement lately thanks to the first photo that was published of Captain Hook’s ship and now we have finally been able to see the character that captains it, characterized almost completely. Jude Law will be in charge of transforming himself into the main villain and mythical character of the original film and we already know how he will bring them to him.

Peter Pan and Wendy FIRST LOOK https://t.co/8OfF2cXxzU ? Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 8, 2021

This first image of the actor that has spread the Daily Mail shows Law on the set of filming wearing the character’s classic red outfit with his long hair and mustache, like a good pirate. The only thing we have left to see has been the mythical hook that it seems to have hidden, we imagine that saving it for another time. This is the first photograph of one of the main interpreters characterized in such a way on set, and we will be waiting to see what Peter Pan, Tinkerbell and company will be like in the flesh.

David Lowery (‘Peter and the Dragon’) will be in charge of directing this new foray into the animated classic. Jude Law is joined by Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Ever Anderson as Wendy and Alexander Molony as Peter Pan to complete the main cast.. Joining them will be Molly Parker and Alan Tudyk as Mrs. Daily and Mr. Darling, and newcomers Joshua Pickering as John, Jacobi Jupe as Michael, Alyssa Wapanatahk playing Tigrilla and closing it, Jim Gaffigan as Smee.

Synopsis

The film will re-adapt JM Barrie’s novel and offer a new take on the 1953 classic, ‘Peter Pan.’ It will retell the story of Wendy, a girl who, defying her parents’ attempts to attend boarding school, ends up traveling to the fictional Neverland.. There he will meet Peter Pan, that boy who has never wanted to grow up, accompanied by his fairy Tinkerbell. Together they will have to fight against the evil Captain Hook in some exciting adventures far from home that we will see in real action for now.

‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ will premiere on Disney + in 2022.