Undoubtedly, music plays a fundamental role in any film production, Since this gives more weight to the scenes, but it becomes even more important, when the soundtrack is created from the protagonist of the story, so it was a pleasant surprise to discover that Miles Morales inspired the ‘Into soundtrack the Spider-Verse ‘.

For some fans of the movie, one of its best elements is the soundtrack, since music was a relevant part of the story that did not show the journey that Miles Morales had to go through to become Spider-Man and it seems that the soundtrack was created with the idea of ​​showing this on screen.

That’s why in a series of questions and answers on Twitter, organized by Array Now, a user asked director Peter Ramsey about the way you chose music And how he decided to take her where everything should go, since he explained that, for her, the soundtrack had been iconic in production, to which Ramsey responded.

“Thank you! It was a group effort by all of us, directors, producers, and folk musicians. We analyzed which artists and songs we liked, all driven by the idea that we were reflecting Miles’s life and character through music; we wanted it to feel like Miles was composing the movie, “Ramsey said.

The feature film was so well received that even won the Oscar for Best Animated Film, so a sequel is already being worked on, which we hope will also have an incredible soundtrack, considering that this was designed for Miles Morales, so without a doubt, the production will be planning to do the same for this new installment.

This is how it was revealed that Miles Morales inspired the soundtrack of ‘Into the Spider-Verse’, Because since we all have the soundtrack of our lives, there was no reason for this superhero not to have his own, so we can say that the production did a great job selecting the songs that would accompany one of their most popular characters in their search to find yourself.