A few weeks ago we had a very interesting interview with Tennis Brazil with Peter Lundgren, the man who had the luxury of training tennis players of the stature of Marcelo Ríos, Roger Federer, Marat Safin, Stn Wawrinka or Grigor Dimitrov. So many anecdotes are that the talk deserved a second part, a part completely focused on his work with the Swiss. The Swede remembers what was experienced at the beginning of the century and assures that not everything was as beautiful as the results later showed. Oddly enough, being in charge of a genius like the one in Basel also gave him the odd headache.

In total, there were four seasons that collaborated together (2000-2003), the time necessary to create a champion. “It is difficult to say exactly how to build a player. You have to start with the technique until you polish it, then you go to the mental part and work the physical force. Each person matures differently, so all of those components must come together to reach the top. Remember that Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam at almost 22 years old, which means that not everyone is Rafael Nadal”, Peter reviews, who was also accompanied in those years by Peter Carter and Pierre Paganini.

With Lundgren at his side is when we start to see Federer capable of everything, the one who seems to have all the pieces to make history. “It is never easy to work with a tennis player, but at that time Roger was a very talented young man, maybe a little lazy, he had some concentration problems, as well as not being physically ready yet. Things started happening very quickly because he always wanted to be the best and saw that he had the potential to do so. The truth is that he was a person with whom it was difficult to workBut he has a big heart and is a good guy, he grew up very fast to become the great tennis ambassador he is today. I am very proud of everything he has achieved ”, stresses the coach.

Together they grew, they evolved, reaching the top10 and winning their first Grand Slam. “Wimbledon 2003 was a very special moment for both of them. I always wanted to win that tournament, ever since I started playing tennis, but as a player I only made it to the round of 16, which is not bad. As a coach I was able to win it, something that made me very happy. For Roger, that title was what everyone expected of him, the truth is that it was even a relief, “he says at 55 years old.

Two years later, although he still did not know it, Lundgren would be celebrating the Australian Open, but on the bench of Marat Safin. “It is impossible to choose, both are very special. With Roger he had a talented boy, a diamond that had to be polished. By working alongside Peter Carter we managed to take him to the top, starting from scratch until winning Wimbledon. It was just surreal. I wish Peter had been with us to have lived through all that, “he laments about the Australian, who died in the summer of 2002 in a car accident.

From Ríos to Federer and from Federer to Safin, it seemed that the Swede only knew how to deal with geniuses. “When I worked with Marat, he had already been number one in the world, he had won the US Open in 2000, defeating Pete Sampras in the final, but he suffered a drop in his performance and was outside the top30 of the ranking. In 2004, when we met and started working, he was very negative about his game, and he was not doing well physically and mentally either. I would almost tell you that had a self-destructive attitudeI even asked him why he paid me to train him. He replied that it was bad, that he no longer liked playing tennis, “he recalls of his time with the Russian.

But even with Safin he managed to get back on track and finish the season decently. “After a lot of struggle and a lot of work on his game, he finally understood the situation. We won two Masters 1000 (Paris and Madrid), one ATP 500 (Beijing), we made semifinals at the Houston Masters Cup and we closed the year as world No. 4. Then the title would come in Australia, beating Federer in the semifinals and Hewitt in the final, ”he recalls with emotion. For those who say that getting together with the best makes everything easierPeter Lundgren is the clear example that denies this statement.

