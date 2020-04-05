He does not usually give many interviews, the younger ones may not even remember him, not even as a coach, but the weight of Peter Lundgren in the future of the masculine circuit it should be recognized more often. How many people can say that they have worked with Ríos, Federer and Safin in their life on the bench? Possibly the three most naturally talented players of modern times, as the Swede worked with all three. In an interview with Tennis Brazil, the 55-year-old coach reviews the stages with each of them, in addition to taking stock of how the circuit has changed in the last three decades.

But first of all there is a question to solve: what is Peter Lundgren doing right now? “I still do a few trips here and there, but being a full-time coach is out of the question, especially after spending 35 years of my life traveling the circuit. My experience as a full time coach has passed, honestly. On the other hand yeah I would be willing to travel 10-12 weeks a yearI’m not looking for that kind of job, either. To carry it out, he would need to receive the invitation of the correct player ”, confesses the one from Gudmundra.

As he says, those times of flying around the world every week are long gone. First as a player, where he came to be among the 25 best in the ranking, lift three ATP titles and add more than one hundred official victories. Later, he would have a much more grateful period as a coach, watching his pupils raise Grand Slams or get into the top10 as if it were easy. “The best part of being a coach is, without a doubt, observing the development of your player, realizing that he listens and does it well. Of course, it is also very comforting to see the results of each training session through the matches and tournaments that he wins, ”says the Swede.

Marcelo Rios, Roger Federer Y Marat Safin. Only with that triplet would I be able to write several adventure books. “With Marcelo we work very hard on service, how to be aggressive and how to make him advance correctly in the formation of his backhand. Anyway, he never needed much help, he already had an incredible blow. With Roger it was something similar, I did not have to work so much the right blow, but how to attack with that blow. Maybe I would put more emphasis on the physical improvement that we did thanks to the great Pierre Paganini, who joined the team and helped us a lot. With Marat the problem was volley, he did not know how to cover the net because he had never done it before, but the improvement ended up being remarkable. I remember seeing him climb the net 85 times in the season that he won the Australian Open, out of all those climbs he won 80% of the points. ”

Later, Lundgren would continue to expand his training history by joining projects as interesting as Grigor Dimitrov or Stan Wawrinka, although with the Bulgarian and the Swiss the results were not so spectacular. “From the age of 18, Grigor already had a good base in terms of punches, so we basically focused on perfecting his entire game. We had to pay a little more attention to the service, he also had to start working harder. With Stan we spent many hours on the forehand, looking for his ball to penetrate more than he was used to. We also took a big step with the service mechanics and with the execution of the volleys ”, recalls a Peter who, as a good classic, misses how the dressing room worked in the 80s.

“The relationship between player and coach will work as long as there is good chemistry between them. Currently, I think this relationship is increasingly becoming a business. Players have their own environment, so there is much less personal treatment and closeness between players and coaches. When I played, the tennis players would go out to dinner in large groups, we were all at the same table, regardless of whether the next day we were going to play against each other”, Compares Swedish from nostalgia. Maybe that’s why he prefers to watch the circuit on television right now.

