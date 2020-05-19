A May 18 but 1980 we lost one of the most important voices in the history of music, the great Ian Curtis took his own life, taking Joy Division with him, but initiating the legend of a man who through his dark thoughts and reflections left us enormous songs.

Of course this date could not pass by for the remaining members of the Manchester gang.They put together quite special events to remember the life and work of their leader. However, and as we already know, Peter Hook doesn’t get along so well with his former teammates, so from his trench he decided to pay tribute to Ian.

It turns out that a few years ago, to be exact in 2015, the bassist of Joy Division and New Order gave a quite special show, because in it he played for more than four hours each and every song that he composed with Ian Curtis, Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris, of discs that are now classics like Unknown Pleasures and Closer.

Although this was one of those moments that will never be repeated, Peter Hook organized this concert to save the Church of Christ, one of the places that Ian Curtis went as a child in his hometown, Macclesfield and where he made his first love for music by being part of the choir. And now decided to transmit it in full for 24 hours on this special date to raise funds for the foundation Epilepsy Society.

As if this were not enough, in an interview for Yahoo Entertainment, Peter recalled what he thought 40 years ago when he received the news of Ian’s death and how this fact completely changed his perception of life:

“The suicide of a very close friend or family member always leaves you to blame, for not being able to do something else. I was very upset with Ian when he died. The important thing you realize, as you get older, is the fact that (Joy Division) didn’t keep going was not something that mattered to him (Ian). Most importantly, a daughter lost her father. The parents lost a son. A wife lost a husband, that’s what matters”

In addition to this, he also said that when they decided to start with New Order, some fans were hard on them because they wanted to hear Ian Curtis’ tracks: “The fans were not supportive. They spent the entire concert screaming for the names of Joy Division’s songs. I didn’t expect them to support us, to be honest. We lost a lot of our confidence, the public was openly hostile. They wanted Joy Division”

But stop talking, there is no better way to remember the leader of the Joy Division than listening to Peter Hook playing with his band The Light all the songs of the band that marked thousands of people

Watch on YouTube

