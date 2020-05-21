Actors Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa coincided in the Game of Thrones series and will now make an action-adventure vampire movie together.

Titled Good Bad & Undead (Good bad and not dead), the film will reunite Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa. This story is described as a new action / adventure vampire thriller that will see Dinklage play Van Helsing.

It is reported that Max Barbakow (Palm Strings; Collision Bend) has struck a deal with Legendary to direct Good Bad & Undead, a new action-adventure vampire thriller starring Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa in the lead roles. Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, the writers behind Freddy vs. Jason (2003), Friday the 13th (2009) and Baywatch (2017), will be in charge of the script.

It looks like it will be quite a fun story.

This is how the roles of Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa are described. The former will play the legendary Van Helsing, the latter from a long list of vampire hunters. While Momoa will give life to a vampire who has made a solemn vow never to kill again.

In the movie, the duo will form an awkward partnership and come up with a plan to run a scam from town to town, which will see Van Helsing pretend to beat the vampire for money. However, things get worse when a very high reward is put on the vampire’s head, and suddenly everyone in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic tries to catch them.

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa rose to fame for their roles as Tyrion Lannister and Khal Drogo, respectively, in the hit epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones of HBO. And although they didn’t share any scenes together at the time, their characters served as great confidants for Daenerys Targaryen, who was portrayed by Emilia Clarke. Although they did not shoot together, in the promotion of the series they were always very close, for that reason they may want to work on this project that seems so fun and can revitalize the vampire genre.