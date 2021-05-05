Peter Crouch praises Pep Guardiola: “He really is incredible”

05/04/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former Stoke City, Tottenham or Liverpool forward, Peter crouch, has praised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Spotsmail: “The consistency Manchester City has shown is amazing. I have a new level of admiration for Guardiola for the way he has built a block and achieved such a huge advantage over his rivals. It really is incredible.”.

English, who hung up his boots in the summer of 2019, has recognized the great work he has done with the current team, one of the strongest in European football: “He has overseen an incredible change. City were almost 20 points behind Liverpool last year, so the transformation, without using a recognized striker, has pushed him off the table.”.

The skyblues, which They have already conquered the FA Cup and have the Premier League in their sights, they face the dream of the Champions League, something that would have been unthinkable at the beginning of the course: “The way they came out of the Champions League, losing an FA Cup semi-final and then finishing a great distance behind Liverpool, could have put some players down, but Guardiola revived them in spectacular fashion. “.

Rafa Benítez, a coach prepared for the Tottenham challenge

The former striker too wanted to highlight all the virtues of Rafa Benítez, with whom he coincided in Liverpool, whom he sees prepared to assume a bench like Tottenham’s after the dismissal of José Mourinho: “He’s tested at the highest level, his resume is excellent, there are worse candidates for the Tottenham bench, for sure. I couldn’t have more admiration for Rafa than I do”.

Currently without equipment after a brief experience in Chinese soccer, Peter Crouch praised his passion for the profession and the world of football: “He is a football freak. His attention to detail is exemplary and he dedicates every second of every day to the game.“.