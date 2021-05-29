Peter Bosz, candidate to manage Olympique de Lyon

05/28/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The Dutch coach, Peter Bosz, could be the replacement for Rudi García at Olympique de Lyon. As RMC Sport reported Thursday night, the French club would be very attentive to the former Bayer Leverkusen coach until March.

After what Rudi García will announce his non-renewal with Lyon at the end of the season, the club would be urgently looking for a new coach to face the next course. Following a rejected proposal from the hitherto Lille coach, Christoph Galtier, the Dutch coach would be the last alternative to join the list to take over on the benches.

Bayer Leverkusen terminated Peter Bosz’s contract after ten defeats in seventeen games. In a very good start to the season by the German team, the bad numbers at the start of 2021 they ended up precipitating the team’s options to compete for titles. They even stayed eliminated in the round of 16 of the German Cup against RW Essen, of the fourth division.

Change of scenery in France?

In recent seasons, Bosz has been through clubs such as Maccabi from Tel Aviv, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund Y Bayer Leverkusen. With the Dutch team, the coach managed to reach a final of the Europa League in 2017, although they would eventually fall against Manchester United, led at that time by José Mourinho.

Without much luck in his later stages, now at 57 he could reach Olympique de Lyon, who will play the Europa League, again taking on the challenge of competing for the second highest European club competition.