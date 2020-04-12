Peter Bonetti, a legendary former Chelsea goalkeeper and former English international, died at the age of 78 after a long illness, the London Premier League club announced on Sunday.

“Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to announce the death of our brilliant former goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, who played 729 games with the Blues,” the Stamford Bridge team said on Twitter.

Nicknamed “The Cat” for his agility, he was a mainstay of Chelsea for fifteen seasons in the 1960s and 1970s, earning then a League Cup (1965), an England Cup (1970) and a Recopa of Europe (1971).

He was a member of the English world champion team in 1966, although he did not play any matches in that tournament.

Bonetti wore the jersey of his country’s team seven times, where his path to ownership was slowed by coinciding with other national monuments such as Gordon Banks and then Peter Shilton.

The latter paid tribute to him on Twitter, calling him “hero” and considering him “an immense player and a gentleman.”

He is the second player with the most games played with the Blues, behind his captain and former teammate Ron Harris (795 games).

“He was a little under a meter and eighty centimeters, he was acrobatic and he made incredible stops,” Harris told Sky Sports News on Sunday.

“Without wanting to devalue any of the current goalkeepers, ask any Chelsea fan of a certain age. I bet they would say that Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper is Peter Bonetti,” he said.

Especially in his international career is remembered the elimination in the quarterfinals of the 1970 World Cup by Federal Germany, a defeat for which he was long blamed.

He was a starter in that game due to food poisoning by Gordon Banks and Bonetti was not successful in the first two goals received by England against the Germans. The then English world champions, who came to dominate 2-0, ended up losing that duel 3-2.

Bonetti, who then had a glove model that bore his name, did not play for the English team anymore, although he returned to the national team years later as coach of the goalkeepers, after having already held that position at Chelsea.