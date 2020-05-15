It may surprise you to see how a legend of the caliber of Pete Sampras He had such a pronounced hindrance on a surface, but it did. The clay court was a torment for the American throughout his career, depriving him of the honor of ending his career having won all the Grand Slams and generating moments of anguish and disappointing defeats every time the ATP circuit He was going to the clay. On this day, 26 years ago, PistolPete reaped the greatest victory in his entire professional career on this surface, with the title in the Masters Series Rome 1994, one of the three he managed over an elusive shelter in joys for him.

Tennis has changed a lot and the existence of specialists in specific surfaces has been diluted. Everything has been homogenized, physical and mental preparation has taken a tremendous leap in quality and the vast majority of tennis players do not experience a large performance gap from one surface to another, even if they have their favorites. It seems that it would be impossible for a world number 1, even a current top-10, to have a similar blockade with a surface like the one Sampras had with clay. Of the 64 titles with which his career ended, that of Washington was victorious in Kitzbühel 1992 (beating Mancini in the final), the one mentioned Rome 1994 and Atlanta 1998 (without having to beat any tennis player among the 40 best in the world).

His performance at major European tour events like Monte Carlo and Hamburg left a lot to be desired. In the Principality, he could only win one game out of the five he played and, curiously, it was before his intimate enemy Andre Agassi, in the first round of the 1998 edition, to then fall to Fabrice Santoro. As for the German event, he participated in five editions, with a balance of five wins and five losses, his best performance being the semifinals of the tournament in 1995, where he lost to Andrei Medvedev. This is why his victory in Rome 1994 surprised at the time and, above all, surprises with the prospect of time elapsed.

It was a splendid week for a young Sampras, who was still 22 years old at the time. He had already shown in previous editions that the cold of the night session characteristic of the imperial city benefited his direct play, reaching quarters in 1992 (he lost against Korda) and semifinals in 1993 (he succumbed to Ivanisevic). He made a qualitative leap in the 1994 edition, where he got rid of an accomplished specialist like Alex Corretja, among others, and in the final swept Boris BeckerAnother whose relationship with clay left much to be desired as he did not win a title on this surface. Sampras never returned to good performance in the Italian tournament, focusing his attempts on a Roland Garros that was elusive throughout his career.

He managed to get into the semifinals of Roland Garros 1996, winning Bruguera and Courier among others, but succumbed to Yevgeny Kafelnikov by 6-7 (4) 0-6 2-6. Before, from 1992 to 1994, he managed to reach the quarterfinals, where he lost to André Agassi, Sergi Bruguera and Jim Courier, respectively. Especially painful was the defeat against the latter since Pete arrived with the guarantee of having been champion in Rome, being world number 1 and be with a high level of confidence.

However, Courier defeated Sampras 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4 who felt that a great opportunity had escaped him. Curiously, the other great joy of the American in brick dust occurred in the Davis Cup. Champion in 1992, the Californian led the United States team in the final of the 1995 edition against Russia, on an indoor clay court. There, he beat Andrei Chesnokov in five rounds and garnered the visitors’ third point by beating Yevgeny Kafelnikov in a memorable win.

Pete Sampras never managed to reign on clay, but in his memory he will remain forever that week in the Masters Series Rome 1994 which stands as a clear demonstration that his greatness could also be seen in the hostel. Although his successes on this surface ended up being an oasis in the desert, this should not tarnish his consideration as one of the best in history, as several data attests, including the fact that he is the player who has finished the most seasons as a number. 1 in the world. A true legend.

