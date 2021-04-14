Pete Rose Major League News

The legendary ex-baseball player from MLB Pete rose, one of the best in the history of Big leaguesOn the occasion of his 80th birthday, he made this Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at a press conference the special announcement that he is joining as ambassador of the Mexican betting house Upick.mx, whose CEO is the Mexican Carlos Lazo.

What’s more, Pete rose He spoke about the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, the current moment of the Cincinnati Reds and the Mexican players who, as well as playing soccer, have the opportunity to play and make a career in MLB as Fernando El Toro Valenzuela did in the past and others can do it in the present and in the future.

Rose He also talked about current baseball, especially pitching and home runs. The important thing for teams to have fans every night not just the big teams like Yankees and Dodgers.

Pete rose commented on sports betting that in the case of sports betting Big leagues It comes from 1909 with the Chicago Black Sox scandal, that in other sports such as the NBA and the NHL there have been betting, that even now there are people who gamble every night and who support their family with the bets.

Rose mentioned Trevor Bauer, Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Aaron Jufge as great players currently in MLB and Bauer’s foul on the Cincinnati Reds.

Pete rose He also said how easy it is now to play with a guaranteed $ 20 million per year contract.

Rose He added that he now uses his knowledge of the game to help people win money from gambling.

To close Pete rose He recalled the Great Red Machine and his best friend of all his life Tany Pérez, who is Cuban with respect to the tolerance that must be had at this time for the recent acts of racism in the Major Leagues and the United States. And that the Dodgers are probably the team to beat because in addition, they now have Cy Young Trevor Bauer, but he warned that Los Angeles de Los Angeles are waking up and there are also the San Diego Padres.

Rose, who is considered one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball all the times. Playing from 1963 to 1986, he is the all-time leader in MLB with a mark of 4,256 hits as well as 3,562 games played, 14,053 at-bats and a mark of 3,215 singles.

Also nicknamed “Charlie Hustle,” he won three World Series rings (with the Cincinnati Reds in 1975 and 1976 and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980), as well as three batting titles, an Most Valuable Player award and appeared in 17 All-Star teams.