Pete Garcia is a multi-talented leader who helped shape the future of downtown San Diego. He is an accomplished artist, playwright, novelist, builder, designer, and entrepreneur. His creativity grows from the freedom he learned to appreciate at an early age.

García was born in 1948 in Havana, Cuba, the son of a respected architect. Life was good for the Garcia family, which included his mother, father, and little brother. However, things changed with the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro.

“The revolution survived through intimidation and fear,” recalled García. “They had people in every neighborhood watching everyone.”

Suspect American sympathizers were arrested, including Garcia’s father. “There was a large machine gun in my parents’ bed. My parents were sitting on the bed being questioned. Then the soldiers grabbed my father and dragged him away while my mother and I cried. It was traumatic. “

After Garcia’s father returned, the family decided to leave, but his parents were trapped. So they arranged everything for him to leave.

At age 13, Garcia arrived alone in Miami and was taken to a Catholic breeding camp.

Her parents and brother arrived a year later with little money and belongings. “We go from wealth to poverty. We all crowded into a one-bedroom apartment, ”said Garcia.

His father soon began working as a draftsman in an architecture studio.

Without the supervision of his parents, García began to take the wrong path. “I didn’t study, I stayed up all night and surrounded myself with bad people. I was a lifeguard in Miami Beach and I didn’t want to go to college. “

But he reluctantly took the SAT exam and received a perfect math score. This was a turning point in his life. He attended the University of Florida, graduating as the first of his class with a degree in industrial engineering in 1969.

After gaining experience in Texas and Florida, he moved to San Diego in 1973 to work in design and construction. Among his many projects, Garcia led the team that designed and built San Diego’s first biopharmaceutical facility for a new company, Hybritech, that paved the way for San Diego’s biotech industry.

García stood out for his creativity and productivity. He was eventually selected to head University Mechanical & Engineering Contractors, a multi-state company with more than 1,200 employees. After nine years, he left to become a consultant to several companies that were looking for his creativity, including Disney.

His talents are not limited to design and construction. In 1996 he wrote the script for Bitter Sugar, which was screened in theaters and on Showtime. He wrote an award-winning novel, From Amigos to Friends, in 1997. And began painting in 1999.

“My true love is art. I started writing, but painting is my dream, ”said García. He has produced around 900 paintings that have been sold collectively for around $ 260,000, all of which have gone to charities.

Garcia’s creativity helped produce, along with David Malmuth, the I.D.E.A. from San Diego, which stands for Innovation, Design, Education and Arts.

“We created a vision of the city center as a place to attract young, talented and well-educated people and companies in the fields of technology and design to create clean and well-paid jobs. What I was a part of with Hybritech, I wanted to create the city center using design. ”

“We knew it was going to happen because it was happening all over the world. Millennials want to be in exciting places. Look at the city center now. Look at the East Village. It is completely different. ”

Garcia currently has a new project. Together with Beth Callender, his wife of 33 years, they are creating unique public art projects in the center. One of the projects includes art with sound and lighting on a wall that had been the object of constant graffiti. “It has been standing for a year and the graffiti disappeared,” said Garcia.

They plan to continue as a non-profit organization, Urban Interventions.

Pete García has come a long way since he was 11 years old when he saw Cuban soldiers drag his father. A talented and creative artist, builder, designer, and entrepreneur, Garcia is an example of what freedom can unleash in the human spirit.

Goldsmith was a member of the U-T Community Advisory Board. People San Diego Should Know is a column about local people who are interesting and outstanding for their experiences, achievements, creativity or background. If you know someone you think we should introduce to San Diego, send your idea to someone@sduniontribune.com.