Pete Davidson will be Joey Ramone, the leader of the group Los Ramones, in the Netflix biopic

One more title to point to the list of interesting projects based on the life and trajectory of musical artists. I Slept with Joey Ramone It will be “a chronicle of the life and career of the lead vocalist of the band Los Ramones and his rise as an icon of the counterculture”, according to the press release released by the production companies Netflix Y STXfilms. And the one chosen to bring him to life on the screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter, has been the actor and comedian. Pete davidson, one of the members of Saturday night life and protagonist of El rey del barrio (2020).

The ad has been matched with the 20th anniversary of Joey’s death, on April 15, 2001, who died at the age of 49 due to lymphoma. As for the film, it will be based on the memoirs written by Mickey leigh, the younger brother of the singer, songwriter and co-founder of the legendary New York group.

“When you share a bed with someone (and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family and a lifetime), you know that person better than anyone”, Has expressed Adam fogelson, President of STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

The project crawls since 2017, but it finally starts rolling from now on with the signing of Davidson. Management tasks have been entrusted to Jason orley, for whom it will be his third feature film, and who has already collaborated with the actor in Big Time Adolescence (2019) and the special Pete Davidson: Alive from New York.

But first, to Davidson, too we will have the opportunity to see you as Blackguard in the new adaptation of Suicide Squad that he has directed James Gunn and that is scheduled to hit our cinemas July 31.