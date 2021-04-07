Pete Davidson opens new apartment in Staten Island

The 27-year-old comedian finally moved out of his mother’s basement and found a place of his own.

Either way, he will still be close to Mom, as his new luxury condo is also located in his hometown of Staten Island.

Davidson paid the sum of $ 1.2 million for the apartment, negotiating a large discount of $ 95,000 below the sale price.

The condo measures 150 m² that includes 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

It is located on the seventh floor of this luxurious waterfront building, which ensures excellent views of the Manhattan skyscrapers, as well as beautiful sunrises.

Although the apartment is somewhat small, this is offset by its high ceilings and large windows that allow plenty of natural light in, which is always a plus.

The master bedroom has its own bathroom with Jacuzzi, separate shower and dressing room, plus a private door to the terrace.

The secondary bedroom also has its own full bathroom and double closets.

The kitchen is small but has updated appliances and an open plan layout that expands into the living room and dining area with a small nook that can double as an office.

Some of the building’s amenities include doorman entry and 24-hour security, a game room, gym, barbecue grills, and postal services.

The SNL star broke the news about his new apartment during a zoom call, which he later shared on TikTok.

“I just moved out of my mom’s house,” Pete said. “I am completely out. I have my own place ”.

Pete Davidson has joked for years about the situation of living in his mother’s basement, including his latest film ‘The King of Staten Island’ shares many similarities with his real life.

But what is it that has led you to move into your own apartment? Probably his affair with Phoebe Dynevor from the Netflix series Bridgerton. Although it is not official yet, they were seen together for the first time in March, and on a second occasion already very caramelized in the city of Caverswall, England.