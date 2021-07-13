Pete Alonso is the back-to-back Home Run Derby champion

The first baseman for the New York Mets, Pete alonso, defeated all his rivals to become the champion for the second consecutive year of the home run derby on the MLB

Alonso beat Salvador Pérez with a first round of 35 home runs, setting the highest first-round home run record for a participant of a home run derby in the history of the MLB.

Then he beat an exhausted Juan Soto who had been fighting for three rounds against Shohei Ohtani, and with only 16 homers he got his pass to the final against Trey Mancini.

That was when Pete alonso with only 18 home runs connected, he beat Mancini’s 22 to be crowned champion for the second time in his career in the MLB.

Notably Pete alonso he earned $ 1 million for winning this competition, more than he’s going to win this season with the New York Mets.

Players who have won the event twice:

Ken Griffey Jr. (1994, 1998-99) Prince Fielder (2009, 2012) Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) Pete Alonso (2019, 2021)

Pete alonso he also has 131 home runs in two Derby appearances, the most in history. No other has reached 100.

Pete Alonso wins the #HRDerby! pic.twitter.com/MFdFYcIcv5 – Justin Groc (@jgroc) July 13, 2021