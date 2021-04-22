Pete Alonso hit a home run in the style of Sammy Sosa in the majors

Pete alonso connected home run with the Mets from New York, but it was not a normal one, the slugger took the ball out of the park in the Sammy Sosa on the MLB.

the New York organization seems to be waking up as Francisco Lindor hit a superb home run and subsequently Pete alonso shot his on the night of Big leagues.

Alonso shot the home run all over the left field of the MLB, but it was not a simple homer, but it took her out of the stadium literally, recalling the best times of Sammy Sosa in the Big leagues.

Here the home run with the Mets:

PETE ALONSO MAKING SAMMY SOSA LOOK LIKE A CHUMP pic.twitter.com/qF8zk2n9a7 – Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 22, 2021

With this home run, Pete alonso added his third homer close to the season with the Mets and, he left his average at .239 with nine RBIs this season of the MLB.

But look at the enormous force with which that hit came out and what it went through, for lovers and old baseball fans, there is no doubt that it made them remember Sammy Sosa with his strength when standing on home plate.

Has it already fallen? They’re still looking for that ball for abuse of power by the Los Angeles player. Mets from New York.