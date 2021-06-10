Pete Alonso accuses the MLB of modifying the balls to his convenience

The slugger for the New York Mets, Pete alonso, accused the MLB to modify the balls in your favor to control the game system to the level that seems best to the fans.

Pete alonso It has nothing to do with that it is in its fourth season in the MLB To express his feelings without any fear, this time he did not have a message for the pitchers regarding the use of banned substances, but for those who run the game.

“” My main concern is that the MLB modify the balls according to your interests. In 2019, a lot of top pitchers were going to be free agents and that’s why that year the ball was modified so that a lot of home runs were hit. Now they have changed it again, since many star hitters will soon be free agents and need to lower the number of home runs, “he said Pete alonso to SNY.

“The problem we have in baseball is that the balls can modify them, which is not the case in basketball, tennis or soccer,” concluded the 2018 home run derby winner.

Pete Alonso with one hitter’s perspective: pitchers SHOULD be allowed to use whatever sticky stuff they want, he says. pic.twitter.com/4PPexTw362 – Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 9, 2021

From 2015 to date, Commissioner Rob Manfred has tried to manipulate the game however he sees fit, or rather, however he thinks fans prefer, eliminating the following things:

No aggressive sweeps in second to avoid double play, in order to eliminate injuries in said action. No sweeps at home plate to avoid collisions with receivers. No more than 30 seconds for the pitcher to make a pitch. Emerging runner at second for both teams once the game reaches the 10th inning. The baseball ball has been rigged several times in order to manipulate the development of the games.